Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 532205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

