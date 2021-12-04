Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Up 6.3%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22). 339,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 236,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of £12.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th.

In other Coral Products news, insider David Low bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32). Also, insider Paul Freud bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Coral Products Company Profile (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

