Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Receives $44.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 3,100 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,231.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

