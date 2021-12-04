Analysts Set Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $28.88

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63. Riskified has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

