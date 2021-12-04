Analysts Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $193.10

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Truist Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.82. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,345 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,715 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.