HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 41.4% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $65,914.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00233178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

