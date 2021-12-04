Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $24.72, $62.56 and $13.96.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00233178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $62.56, $18.11, $7.20, $119.16, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $34.91, $45.75, $5.22 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WABIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.