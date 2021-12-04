IQeon Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00006164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00233178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IQNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.