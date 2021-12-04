Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 677166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several research firms recently commented on VWDRY. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

