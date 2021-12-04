Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

