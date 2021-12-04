Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

EOS opened at $23.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

