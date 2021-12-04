Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

