Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.
In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
