Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.56. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £161.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.