Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.56. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 62.26 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £161.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.
About Ediston Property Investment
