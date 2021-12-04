The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

SRV opened at $30.44 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

