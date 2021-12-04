Select Harvests Limited (SHV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on February 3rd

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Select Harvests’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Select Harvests Company Profile

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards.

