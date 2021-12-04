AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider David Moradi Acquires 9,038 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Moradi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AudioEye alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.53 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $4,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.