Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

