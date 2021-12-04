Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

