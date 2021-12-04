Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.