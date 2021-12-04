ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 126.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

