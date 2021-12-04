Short Interest in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Rises By 35.6%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,380,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 26,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
