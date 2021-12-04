Short Interest in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Rises By 35.6%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,380,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 26,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

