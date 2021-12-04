Dovu (DOV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,595.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Dovu has a market cap of $11.89 million and $42,595.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00234187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

