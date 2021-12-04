TheStreet Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.22.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.