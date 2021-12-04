Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

