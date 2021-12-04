Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.44 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

