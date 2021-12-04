Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of ELLH stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Elah has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $104.00.
About Elah
