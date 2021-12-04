Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ELLH stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Elah has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $104.00.

Elah Holdings, Inc engages in acquisition of profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

