Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $17.36 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

