Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 621,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.