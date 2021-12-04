Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $255,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $183.92 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.12 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

