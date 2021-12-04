Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,454.78. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

