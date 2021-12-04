570 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,416.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.