179,194 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 179,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

