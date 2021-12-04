The Income & Growth VCT plc (IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on January 7th

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Income & Growth VCT stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

