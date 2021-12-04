Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth $17,637,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth $11,588,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth $4,523,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of BRP opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

