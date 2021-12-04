Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

