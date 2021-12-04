Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

