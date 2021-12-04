inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

