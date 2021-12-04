Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $51.85 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

