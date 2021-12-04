Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $77.95 on Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $115,013.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $77.95 or 0.00166402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00234187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

