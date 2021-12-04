PRIZM Market Cap Hits $11.87 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $1.96 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001596 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,381,320 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

