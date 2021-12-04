Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

