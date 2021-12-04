Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

