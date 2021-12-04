Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,438 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

GT stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

