Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $455.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.