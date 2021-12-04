Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $519.49 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.40.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.