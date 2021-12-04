ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman Buys $36,300.00 in Stock

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
