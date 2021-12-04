ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman Buys $36,300.00 in Stock

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATIP. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.