Elizabeth Mora Sells 300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

