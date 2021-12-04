Timothy Parsons Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SUNL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
