Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $22.45 on Friday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

