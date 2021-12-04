Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

VRNT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

