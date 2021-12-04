Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.
VRNT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70.
In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
