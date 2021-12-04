Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

